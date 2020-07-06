All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 528 Foxhunter St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
528 Foxhunter St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 10:46 PM

528 Foxhunter St

528 Foxhunter St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

528 Foxhunter St, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Saginaw is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fridge. Home sits on an over sized corner lot with a fenced in backyard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=VsC4nQSorK&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Foxhunter St have any available units?
528 Foxhunter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Foxhunter St have?
Some of 528 Foxhunter St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Foxhunter St currently offering any rent specials?
528 Foxhunter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Foxhunter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Foxhunter St is pet friendly.
Does 528 Foxhunter St offer parking?
No, 528 Foxhunter St does not offer parking.
Does 528 Foxhunter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Foxhunter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Foxhunter St have a pool?
No, 528 Foxhunter St does not have a pool.
Does 528 Foxhunter St have accessible units?
No, 528 Foxhunter St does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Foxhunter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Foxhunter St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University