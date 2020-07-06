528 Foxhunter St

Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Saginaw is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fridge. Home sits on an over sized corner lot with a fenced in backyard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
