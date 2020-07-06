5270 Bryant Irvin Rd Unit: A4

5270 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 City View
Rent:$1028 Amenities: Business center with wifi Controlled gated access with remote Guest parking 9ft ceilings Air conditioning Cable ready Carpeted floors Ceiling fans extra storage fireplace intrusion alarm
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
