525 fawn meadow dr

525 Fawn Meadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140 The Parks of Deer Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Property Amenities
Available 01/15/19 Spacious Family Home in Ft Worth - Property Id: 92700
Beautiful South Ft Worth property with quick access to 35w and 20e or 20w. 3 bedrooms and an office or 4 bedrooms depending on preference. 2 1/2 bathrooms and a Kids Playroom! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92700 Property Id 92700
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4599942)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
