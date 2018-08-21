All apartments in Fort Worth
5229 Grand Mesa Drive

5229 Grand Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5229 Grand Mesa Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Supersized family room with fireplace is perfect TV & lounging room. Kitchen & breakfast nook sunny & open to family room. Large master suite with vaulted ceiling, tile shower & garden tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 Grand Mesa Drive have any available units?
5229 Grand Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5229 Grand Mesa Drive have?
Some of 5229 Grand Mesa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5229 Grand Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5229 Grand Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 Grand Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5229 Grand Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5229 Grand Mesa Drive offer parking?
No, 5229 Grand Mesa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5229 Grand Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 Grand Mesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 Grand Mesa Drive have a pool?
No, 5229 Grand Mesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5229 Grand Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 5229 Grand Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 Grand Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5229 Grand Mesa Drive has units with dishwashers.

