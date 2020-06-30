All apartments in Fort Worth
5226 Norma Street
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:01 PM

5226 Norma Street

5226 Norma St · No Longer Available
Location

5226 Norma St, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well kept duplex located close to IH-820, Meadowbrook Golf Course, and Texas Weslyan University. Nice size living room and bedrooms. Updated throughout. Includes appliances. Each side has its own one car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5226 Norma Street have any available units?
5226 Norma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5226 Norma Street have?
Some of 5226 Norma Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5226 Norma Street currently offering any rent specials?
5226 Norma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 Norma Street pet-friendly?
No, 5226 Norma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5226 Norma Street offer parking?
Yes, 5226 Norma Street offers parking.
Does 5226 Norma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5226 Norma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 Norma Street have a pool?
No, 5226 Norma Street does not have a pool.
Does 5226 Norma Street have accessible units?
No, 5226 Norma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 Norma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5226 Norma Street has units with dishwashers.

