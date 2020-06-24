5225 Sioux Creek Lane

Amenities

**MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $300 off first month's rent if leased signed by 2-28!!



Gorgeous four bedroom two-and-a-half bathroom home available for lease in Fort Worth! Spacious living and dining areas! Living room has a fire place perfect for a rare cold night in Texas! There is a formal dining area and an eat-in kitchen! Beautiful laminate flooring, spacious countertops, and cabinets! Vaulted ceilings throughout the home! Bedrooms are cozy with walk-in closets! The backyard features a storage shed, large yard, and covered patio that is perfect for entertaining! Located in Keller ISD! You do not want to miss out on this spectacular home!

