Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5217 Wedgway Drive

5217 Wedgeway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5217 Wedgeway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3-2-2 ready for immediate move in. Home has two living and two dining areas plus a bonus room. Updated granite countertops and bathrooms. Conveniently located right near shopping and dining. Established neighborhood with mature trees. Refrigerator not included. Section 8 housing accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Wedgway Drive have any available units?
5217 Wedgway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Wedgway Drive have?
Some of 5217 Wedgway Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Wedgway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Wedgway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Wedgway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5217 Wedgway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5217 Wedgway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5217 Wedgway Drive offers parking.
Does 5217 Wedgway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Wedgway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Wedgway Drive have a pool?
No, 5217 Wedgway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Wedgway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5217 Wedgway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Wedgway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5217 Wedgway Drive has units with dishwashers.

