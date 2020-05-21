3-2-2 ready for immediate move in. Home has two living and two dining areas plus a bonus room. Updated granite countertops and bathrooms. Conveniently located right near shopping and dining. Established neighborhood with mature trees. Refrigerator not included. Section 8 housing accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5217 Wedgway Drive have any available units?
5217 Wedgway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Wedgway Drive have?
Some of 5217 Wedgway Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Wedgway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Wedgway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.