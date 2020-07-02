5217 Wedgway Drive

Amenities

3-2-2 ready for immediate move in. Home has two living and two dining areas plus a bonus room. Updated granite countertops and bathrooms. Conveniently located right near shopping and dining. Established neighborhood with mature trees. Refrigerator not included.