Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5217 Cross Plains Ct
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

5217 Cross Plains Ct

5217 Cross Plains Court · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

5217 Cross Plains Court, Fort Worth, TX 76126
Skyline Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters, large pantry and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has neutral colors, dual vanities and large garden tub. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=mRGfcsEBU0&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Cross Plains Ct have any available units?
5217 Cross Plains Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Cross Plains Ct have?
Some of 5217 Cross Plains Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Cross Plains Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Cross Plains Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Cross Plains Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5217 Cross Plains Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5217 Cross Plains Ct offer parking?
No, 5217 Cross Plains Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5217 Cross Plains Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Cross Plains Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Cross Plains Ct have a pool?
No, 5217 Cross Plains Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Cross Plains Ct have accessible units?
No, 5217 Cross Plains Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Cross Plains Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Cross Plains Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

