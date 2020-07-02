All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:23 AM

5216 Wharton Drive

5216 Wharton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5216 Wharton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath Wedgwood Cottage home! Huge yard! Home features 2 dining areas and a spacious living area with a stone fireplace! The breakfast area has a built in china cabinet to display your treasures. The master has a private bath and walk in closet. Abundance of natural light throughout the home. Covered patio out back and a storage shed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 Wharton Drive have any available units?
5216 Wharton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5216 Wharton Drive have?
Some of 5216 Wharton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 Wharton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5216 Wharton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 Wharton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5216 Wharton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5216 Wharton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5216 Wharton Drive offers parking.
Does 5216 Wharton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5216 Wharton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 Wharton Drive have a pool?
No, 5216 Wharton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5216 Wharton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5216 Wharton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 Wharton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5216 Wharton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

