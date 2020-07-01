All apartments in Fort Worth
5216 Rugged Avenue

5216 Rugged Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5216 Rugged Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house backing up to the greenbelt. All bedrooms upstairs and all are spacious.Kitchen has black composite sink and new stainless steel appliances. Remote controlled fans & lights and cordless faux blinds. Large Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 Rugged Avenue have any available units?
5216 Rugged Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5216 Rugged Avenue have?
Some of 5216 Rugged Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 Rugged Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5216 Rugged Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 Rugged Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5216 Rugged Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5216 Rugged Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5216 Rugged Avenue offers parking.
Does 5216 Rugged Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5216 Rugged Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 Rugged Avenue have a pool?
No, 5216 Rugged Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5216 Rugged Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5216 Rugged Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 Rugged Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5216 Rugged Avenue has units with dishwashers.

