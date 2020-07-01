Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house backing up to the greenbelt. All bedrooms upstairs and all are spacious.Kitchen has black composite sink and new stainless steel appliances. Remote controlled fans & lights and cordless faux blinds. Large Backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5216 Rugged Avenue have any available units?
5216 Rugged Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
What amenities does 5216 Rugged Avenue have?
Some of 5216 Rugged Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 Rugged Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5216 Rugged Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.