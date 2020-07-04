All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:56 PM

5216 Lava Rock Drive

5216 Lava Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5216 Lava Rock Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 Lava Rock Drive have any available units?
5216 Lava Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5216 Lava Rock Drive have?
Some of 5216 Lava Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 Lava Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5216 Lava Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 Lava Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5216 Lava Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5216 Lava Rock Drive offer parking?
No, 5216 Lava Rock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5216 Lava Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5216 Lava Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 Lava Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 5216 Lava Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5216 Lava Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 5216 Lava Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 Lava Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5216 Lava Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.

