Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:45 AM

5213 Rutland Avenue

5213 Rutland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5213 Rutland Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom in a great location! Beautifully updated and ready to move in!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1959

Deposits: $1,575.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 Rutland Avenue have any available units?
5213 Rutland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5213 Rutland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5213 Rutland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 Rutland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5213 Rutland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5213 Rutland Avenue offer parking?
No, 5213 Rutland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5213 Rutland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 Rutland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 Rutland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5213 Rutland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5213 Rutland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5213 Rutland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 Rutland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5213 Rutland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5213 Rutland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5213 Rutland Avenue has units with air conditioning.

