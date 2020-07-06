521 Signal Hill Court South, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Woodhaven
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Nice single story brick duplex. Wood floors in living area with fireplace. Dining area. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Laundry room with full size connections. Large fenced yard. One spot in shared garage. Getting new carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 521 Signal Hill Court S have any available units?
521 Signal Hill Court S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Signal Hill Court S have?
Some of 521 Signal Hill Court S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Signal Hill Court S currently offering any rent specials?
521 Signal Hill Court S is not currently offering any rent specials.