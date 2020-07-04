Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5209 Ledgestone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5209 Ledgestone Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5209 Ledgestone Drive
5209 Ledgestone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Overton South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5209 Ledgestone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well maintained home. All tile floors. Granite counter tops. Fairly new appliances. Fireplace. Large back yard. Plenty of parking. Attached two car garage. Yard care provided.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5209 Ledgestone Drive have any available units?
5209 Ledgestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5209 Ledgestone Drive have?
Some of 5209 Ledgestone Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5209 Ledgestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5209 Ledgestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 Ledgestone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5209 Ledgestone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5209 Ledgestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5209 Ledgestone Drive offers parking.
Does 5209 Ledgestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5209 Ledgestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 Ledgestone Drive have a pool?
No, 5209 Ledgestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5209 Ledgestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5209 Ledgestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 Ledgestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5209 Ledgestone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University