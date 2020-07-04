All apartments in Fort Worth
5209 Ledgestone Drive

5209 Ledgestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5209 Ledgestone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well maintained home. All tile floors. Granite counter tops. Fairly new appliances. Fireplace. Large back yard. Plenty of parking. Attached two car garage. Yard care provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 Ledgestone Drive have any available units?
5209 Ledgestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5209 Ledgestone Drive have?
Some of 5209 Ledgestone Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5209 Ledgestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5209 Ledgestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 Ledgestone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5209 Ledgestone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5209 Ledgestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5209 Ledgestone Drive offers parking.
Does 5209 Ledgestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5209 Ledgestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 Ledgestone Drive have a pool?
No, 5209 Ledgestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5209 Ledgestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 5209 Ledgestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 Ledgestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5209 Ledgestone Drive has units with dishwashers.

