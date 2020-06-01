All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 19 2019 at 1:36 AM

5204 Fallworth Court

5204 Fallworth Court · No Longer Available
Location

5204 Fallworth Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home in established neighborhood. Has a large living area with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with breakfast area. Includes three bedrooms and two baths. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout home. Fenced yard with storage in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 Fallworth Court have any available units?
5204 Fallworth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5204 Fallworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Fallworth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 Fallworth Court pet-friendly?
No, 5204 Fallworth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5204 Fallworth Court offer parking?
Yes, 5204 Fallworth Court offers parking.
Does 5204 Fallworth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 Fallworth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 Fallworth Court have a pool?
No, 5204 Fallworth Court does not have a pool.
Does 5204 Fallworth Court have accessible units?
No, 5204 Fallworth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 Fallworth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5204 Fallworth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5204 Fallworth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5204 Fallworth Court does not have units with air conditioning.

