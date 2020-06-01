5204 Fallworth Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133 Wedgwood
Nice home in established neighborhood. Has a large living area with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with breakfast area. Includes three bedrooms and two baths. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout home. Fenced yard with storage in back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
