5203 Ledgestone Drive

5203 Ledgestone Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Overton South
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally renovated duplex! Like brand new. New HVAC. Spacious kitchen with granite and new appliances. Large family room with fireplace. Good sized master with redone bath. Two other good sized bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
