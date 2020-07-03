5203 Ledgestone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Totally renovated duplex! Like brand new. New HVAC. Spacious kitchen with granite and new appliances. Large family room with fireplace. Good sized master with redone bath. Two other good sized bedrooms.