5201 Archer Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Many updates in this move in ready home! Open kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with new dishwasher added in 2018 and built in microwave July 2019. Carpet throughout and tile at entry and in all wet areas. Living room wired for surround sound. Master suite has separate tub and shower with walk in closet. So close to the restaurants and shopping and High School is on walking distance. Fresh paint throughout and on exterior. Spacious backyard with covered porch for family and kids have fun in the evenings.