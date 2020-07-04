All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:54 AM

5201 Archer Drive

5201 Archer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5201 Archer Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Many updates in this move in ready home! Open kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with new dishwasher added in 2018 and built in microwave July 2019. Carpet throughout and tile at entry and in all wet areas. Living room wired for surround sound. Master suite has separate tub and shower with walk in closet. So close to the restaurants and shopping and High School is on walking distance. Fresh paint throughout and on exterior. Spacious backyard with covered porch for family and kids have fun in the evenings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Archer Drive have any available units?
5201 Archer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 Archer Drive have?
Some of 5201 Archer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Archer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Archer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Archer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Archer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5201 Archer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5201 Archer Drive offers parking.
Does 5201 Archer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Archer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Archer Drive have a pool?
No, 5201 Archer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Archer Drive have accessible units?
No, 5201 Archer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Archer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 Archer Drive has units with dishwashers.

