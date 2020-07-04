5184 Charlene Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76105 Stop Six Sunrise
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOMES COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 car garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5184 Charlene St have any available units?
5184 Charlene St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5184 Charlene St have?
Some of 5184 Charlene St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5184 Charlene St currently offering any rent specials?
5184 Charlene St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5184 Charlene St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5184 Charlene St is pet friendly.
Does 5184 Charlene St offer parking?
Yes, 5184 Charlene St offers parking.
Does 5184 Charlene St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5184 Charlene St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5184 Charlene St have a pool?
No, 5184 Charlene St does not have a pool.
Does 5184 Charlene St have accessible units?
No, 5184 Charlene St does not have accessible units.
Does 5184 Charlene St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5184 Charlene St has units with dishwashers.
