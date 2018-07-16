All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:27 AM

517 Braewick Drive

517 Braewick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

517 Braewick Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Fossil Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
green community
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Single Story well maintained home with Great-room, Open Floor Plan 3 Split Bedrooms w Office Lofty, 10 ft Ceilings Arched Doorways Kitchen Skylight Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Counters w Spacious Island Plentiful cabinets Inviting Window Seat Gorgeous Plantation Shutters ,18 inch off-set Tile Bow Windows in Master Suite Step-down, Walk-in Tiled Shower Bricked-Floor, Enlarged, Covered Patio Surrounded with Beautiful Landscaping Energy efficient-LEED certified 4 ft Extended Garage Community Pool, Playground, Clubhouse. All applicants over 18 must submit separate TAR applications, photo IDs, and proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

