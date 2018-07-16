517 Braewick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse green community parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Single Story well maintained home with Great-room, Open Floor Plan 3 Split Bedrooms w Office Lofty, 10 ft Ceilings Arched Doorways Kitchen Skylight Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Counters w Spacious Island Plentiful cabinets Inviting Window Seat Gorgeous Plantation Shutters ,18 inch off-set Tile Bow Windows in Master Suite Step-down, Walk-in Tiled Shower Bricked-Floor, Enlarged, Covered Patio Surrounded with Beautiful Landscaping Energy efficient-LEED certified 4 ft Extended Garage Community Pool, Playground, Clubhouse. All applicants over 18 must submit separate TAR applications, photo IDs, and proof of income.