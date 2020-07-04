All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

5132 Sears Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Stop Six Sunrise

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Fort Worth has been recently renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5132 Sears Dr have any available units?
5132 Sears Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5132 Sears Dr have?
Some of 5132 Sears Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5132 Sears Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5132 Sears Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5132 Sears Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5132 Sears Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5132 Sears Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5132 Sears Dr offers parking.
Does 5132 Sears Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5132 Sears Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5132 Sears Dr have a pool?
No, 5132 Sears Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5132 Sears Dr have accessible units?
No, 5132 Sears Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5132 Sears Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5132 Sears Dr has units with dishwashers.

