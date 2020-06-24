Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5132 Persimmon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5132 Persimmon Court
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5132 Persimmon Court
5132 Persimmon Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5132 Persimmon Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 4-2-2 sits on corner lot with large fence yard. Relax or entertain in the backyard while enjoying the waterview. Hurry home-wont last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5132 Persimmon Court have any available units?
5132 Persimmon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5132 Persimmon Court have?
Some of 5132 Persimmon Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5132 Persimmon Court currently offering any rent specials?
5132 Persimmon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5132 Persimmon Court pet-friendly?
No, 5132 Persimmon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5132 Persimmon Court offer parking?
Yes, 5132 Persimmon Court offers parking.
Does 5132 Persimmon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5132 Persimmon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5132 Persimmon Court have a pool?
No, 5132 Persimmon Court does not have a pool.
Does 5132 Persimmon Court have accessible units?
No, 5132 Persimmon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5132 Persimmon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5132 Persimmon Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University