Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5121 Sunshine Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:22 PM

5121 Sunshine Drive

5121 Sunshine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Sunshine Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Stop Six Sunrise

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
FREE 1st Month for a limited time. Very Nice 4 Bed 2 bath in Ft Worth just north of the 820 and 287 interchange. The whole home has been updated and looks brand new. RENT: $1550.00/month, 1,218 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Sunshine Drive have any available units?
5121 Sunshine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5121 Sunshine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Sunshine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Sunshine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5121 Sunshine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5121 Sunshine Drive offer parking?
No, 5121 Sunshine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5121 Sunshine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Sunshine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Sunshine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5121 Sunshine Drive has a pool.
Does 5121 Sunshine Drive have accessible units?
No, 5121 Sunshine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Sunshine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 Sunshine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5121 Sunshine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5121 Sunshine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

