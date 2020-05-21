All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 512 Elderwood Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
512 Elderwood Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

512 Elderwood Trail

512 Elderwood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

512 Elderwood Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sandybrook

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Elderwood Trail have any available units?
512 Elderwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Elderwood Trail have?
Some of 512 Elderwood Trail's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Elderwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
512 Elderwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Elderwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 512 Elderwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 512 Elderwood Trail offer parking?
No, 512 Elderwood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 512 Elderwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Elderwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Elderwood Trail have a pool?
No, 512 Elderwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 512 Elderwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 512 Elderwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Elderwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Elderwood Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University