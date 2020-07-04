5117 Stacey Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Overton South
Gorgeous Contempo custom home in convenient location. Great for entertaining indoors and outdoors. Covered patio with Gorgeous yard. Immaculate condition. Move in Ready, Yard maintenance covered by landlord
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
