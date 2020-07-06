Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5112 Ledgestone Dr
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:49 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5112 Ledgestone Dr
5112 Ledgestone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Overton South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5112 Ledgestone Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3816278)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5112 Ledgestone Dr have any available units?
5112 Ledgestone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 5112 Ledgestone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Ledgestone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Ledgestone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5112 Ledgestone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5112 Ledgestone Dr offer parking?
No, 5112 Ledgestone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5112 Ledgestone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 Ledgestone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Ledgestone Dr have a pool?
No, 5112 Ledgestone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Ledgestone Dr have accessible units?
No, 5112 Ledgestone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Ledgestone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5112 Ledgestone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5112 Ledgestone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5112 Ledgestone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
