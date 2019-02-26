5109 Simpson Court

Amenities
***SALE PENDING*** All The Space You’re Looking For Including 4 Car Garage! Designer Touches Throughout Including Wrought-Iron Circular Staircase. Formal Dining Includes Butlers Pantry. Living Area Features Stone Fireplace & Decorative Built-In Shelving. Gorgeous Kitchen Contains Large Island w-Gas Cooktop, Prep Sink & Double Oven. Oversized Master Bedroom. Downstairs Guest Bedroom Includes Full Bath, Private Exterior Entrance, Unique Tile & Wood Flooring & Secondary Staircase. Upstairs: 2 Game Rooms w-Built-In Shelving, 3 Large Bedrooms w-Private Baths & Unfinished 22x14 Media Room w-Plumbing. HUGE Backyard w-Extended Patio, Greenbelt Views & Access to Jogging Trails.