All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5108 Breeze Hollow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5108 Breeze Hollow Court
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 PM

5108 Breeze Hollow Court

5108 Breeze Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5108 Breeze Hollow Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Breeze Hollow Court have any available units?
5108 Breeze Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5108 Breeze Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Breeze Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Breeze Hollow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5108 Breeze Hollow Court is pet friendly.
Does 5108 Breeze Hollow Court offer parking?
No, 5108 Breeze Hollow Court does not offer parking.
Does 5108 Breeze Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 Breeze Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Breeze Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 5108 Breeze Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 5108 Breeze Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 5108 Breeze Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Breeze Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5108 Breeze Hollow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5108 Breeze Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5108 Breeze Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University