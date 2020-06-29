509 Linacre Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious home in the sought after Coventry Subdivision. Open floor plan with expansive kitchen. Granite, stainless and updated flooring. Home is nestled in the community next door to the park and pool. Convenient for family and company to swim and play close to home. Oversized master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Pets are on a case by case basis and pet fee is per pet. App fee is $40-per person over 18. Absolutely no aggressive breeds. Trampolines and above ground pools are not permitted at this property. Fascia and Soffits just painted.