Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:37 AM

509 Linacre Drive

509 Linacre Drive · No Longer Available
Location

509 Linacre Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Coventry

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious home in the sought after Coventry Subdivision. Open floor plan with expansive kitchen. Granite, stainless and updated flooring. Home is nestled in the community next door to the park and pool. Convenient for family and company to swim and play close to home. Oversized master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Pets are on a case by case basis and pet fee is per pet. App fee is $40-per person over 18. Absolutely no aggressive breeds. Trampolines and above ground pools are not permitted at this property. Fascia and Soffits just painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Linacre Drive have any available units?
509 Linacre Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Linacre Drive have?
Some of 509 Linacre Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Linacre Drive currently offering any rent specials?
509 Linacre Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Linacre Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Linacre Drive is pet friendly.
Does 509 Linacre Drive offer parking?
Yes, 509 Linacre Drive offers parking.
Does 509 Linacre Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Linacre Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Linacre Drive have a pool?
Yes, 509 Linacre Drive has a pool.
Does 509 Linacre Drive have accessible units?
No, 509 Linacre Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Linacre Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Linacre Drive has units with dishwashers.

