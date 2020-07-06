All apartments in Fort Worth
508 Oriel Circle
508 Oriel Circle

508 Oriel Circle · No Longer Available
Location

508 Oriel Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Coventry

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,342 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5620237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Oriel Circle have any available units?
508 Oriel Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 508 Oriel Circle currently offering any rent specials?
508 Oriel Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Oriel Circle pet-friendly?
No, 508 Oriel Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 508 Oriel Circle offer parking?
Yes, 508 Oriel Circle offers parking.
Does 508 Oriel Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Oriel Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Oriel Circle have a pool?
Yes, 508 Oriel Circle has a pool.
Does 508 Oriel Circle have accessible units?
No, 508 Oriel Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Oriel Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Oriel Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Oriel Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Oriel Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

