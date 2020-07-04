All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:20 PM

5061 Ridglea Lane

5061 Ridglea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5061 Ridglea Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with galley kitchen and pantry. Laminate wood flooring throughout this quaint apartment. Bedroom has carpet along with spacious walk-in-closet. Lovely patio with fence. Move-In-Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5061 Ridglea Lane have any available units?
5061 Ridglea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5061 Ridglea Lane have?
Some of 5061 Ridglea Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5061 Ridglea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5061 Ridglea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5061 Ridglea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5061 Ridglea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5061 Ridglea Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5061 Ridglea Lane offers parking.
Does 5061 Ridglea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5061 Ridglea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5061 Ridglea Lane have a pool?
No, 5061 Ridglea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5061 Ridglea Lane have accessible units?
No, 5061 Ridglea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5061 Ridglea Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5061 Ridglea Lane has units with dishwashers.

