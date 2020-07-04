5061 Ridglea Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with galley kitchen and pantry. Laminate wood flooring throughout this quaint apartment. Bedroom has carpet along with spacious walk-in-closet. Lovely patio with fence. Move-In-Ready!