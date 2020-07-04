Fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with galley kitchen and pantry. Laminate wood flooring throughout this quaint apartment. Bedroom has carpet along with spacious walk-in-closet. Lovely patio with fence. Move-In-Ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 5061 Ridglea Lane have?
Some of 5061 Ridglea Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
