Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

5056 River Rock Boulevard

5056 River Rock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5056 River Rock Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5056 River Rock Boulevard have any available units?
5056 River Rock Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5056 River Rock Boulevard have?
Some of 5056 River Rock Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5056 River Rock Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5056 River Rock Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5056 River Rock Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5056 River Rock Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5056 River Rock Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5056 River Rock Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5056 River Rock Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5056 River Rock Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5056 River Rock Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5056 River Rock Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5056 River Rock Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5056 River Rock Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5056 River Rock Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5056 River Rock Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

