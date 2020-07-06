5055 Virgil Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!!!! Love where you live in this open & bright updated 3/2 home with garage in Fort Worth! Enter into gorgeous wood vinyl flooring living area. Open wall space makes furniture placement easy. Harvest Gold paint sets the tone of this home adding warmth and luxurious tone that will accent your personal color scheme perfectly. Galley Kitchen features white cabinets and and a white appliance package including an energy efficient white gas range, and a refrigerator, and built in microwave. Large Master bedroom featuring an en-suite.



This is a pet friendly home with $25/month "pet rent". Landlord does not allow previous evictions. Total household income must be at least 3x rent.