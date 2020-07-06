All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5055 Virgil Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5055 Virgil Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:14 AM

5055 Virgil Street

5055 Virgil St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5055 Virgil St, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!!!! Love where you live in this open & bright updated 3/2 home with garage in Fort Worth! Enter into gorgeous wood vinyl flooring living area. Open wall space makes furniture placement easy. Harvest Gold paint sets the tone of this home adding warmth and luxurious tone that will accent your personal color scheme perfectly. Galley Kitchen features white cabinets and and a white appliance package including an energy efficient white gas range, and a refrigerator, and built in microwave. Large Master bedroom featuring an en-suite.

This is a pet friendly home with $25/month "pet rent". Landlord does not allow previous evictions. Total household income must be at least 3x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 Virgil Street have any available units?
5055 Virgil Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5055 Virgil Street have?
Some of 5055 Virgil Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 Virgil Street currently offering any rent specials?
5055 Virgil Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 Virgil Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5055 Virgil Street is pet friendly.
Does 5055 Virgil Street offer parking?
Yes, 5055 Virgil Street offers parking.
Does 5055 Virgil Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5055 Virgil Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 Virgil Street have a pool?
No, 5055 Virgil Street does not have a pool.
Does 5055 Virgil Street have accessible units?
No, 5055 Virgil Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5055 Virgil Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5055 Virgil Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University