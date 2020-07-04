Rent Calculator
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:30 AM
5040 Holliday Drive
5040 Holliday Drive
·
No Longer Available
5040 Holliday Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5040 Holliday Drive have any available units?
5040 Holliday Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5040 Holliday Drive have?
Some of 5040 Holliday Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5040 Holliday Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5040 Holliday Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 Holliday Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5040 Holliday Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5040 Holliday Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5040 Holliday Drive offers parking.
Does 5040 Holliday Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 Holliday Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 Holliday Drive have a pool?
No, 5040 Holliday Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5040 Holliday Drive have accessible units?
No, 5040 Holliday Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 Holliday Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 Holliday Drive has units with dishwashers.
