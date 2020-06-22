All apartments in Fort Worth
5032 Elgin St
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

5032 Elgin St

5032 Elgin Street · No Longer Available
Location

5032 Elgin Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOMES COMING SOON!
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 car garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Elgin St have any available units?
5032 Elgin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5032 Elgin St have?
Some of 5032 Elgin St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 Elgin St currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Elgin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Elgin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5032 Elgin St is pet friendly.
Does 5032 Elgin St offer parking?
Yes, 5032 Elgin St offers parking.
Does 5032 Elgin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Elgin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Elgin St have a pool?
No, 5032 Elgin St does not have a pool.
Does 5032 Elgin St have accessible units?
No, 5032 Elgin St does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Elgin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5032 Elgin St has units with dishwashers.

