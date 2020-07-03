All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:11 PM

5025 E Berry Street

5025 East Berry Street · No Longer Available
Location

5025 East Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Stop Six Sunrise

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fort Worth 3 bedroom 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garge. Large backyard. Minutes away from major freeways, 287 and 820! Schedule showing today! Want last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 E Berry Street have any available units?
5025 E Berry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5025 E Berry Street currently offering any rent specials?
5025 E Berry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 E Berry Street pet-friendly?
No, 5025 E Berry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5025 E Berry Street offer parking?
No, 5025 E Berry Street does not offer parking.
Does 5025 E Berry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 E Berry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 E Berry Street have a pool?
No, 5025 E Berry Street does not have a pool.
Does 5025 E Berry Street have accessible units?
No, 5025 E Berry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 E Berry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 E Berry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 E Berry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5025 E Berry Street does not have units with air conditioning.

