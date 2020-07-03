Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5025 E Berry Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:11 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5025 E Berry Street
5025 East Berry Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5025 East Berry Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Stop Six Sunrise
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fort Worth 3 bedroom 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garge. Large backyard. Minutes away from major freeways, 287 and 820! Schedule showing today! Want last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5025 E Berry Street have any available units?
5025 E Berry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 5025 E Berry Street currently offering any rent specials?
5025 E Berry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 E Berry Street pet-friendly?
No, 5025 E Berry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5025 E Berry Street offer parking?
No, 5025 E Berry Street does not offer parking.
Does 5025 E Berry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 E Berry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 E Berry Street have a pool?
No, 5025 E Berry Street does not have a pool.
Does 5025 E Berry Street have accessible units?
No, 5025 E Berry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 E Berry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 E Berry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 E Berry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5025 E Berry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
