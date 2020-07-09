All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:06 AM

5021 River Rock Boulevard

5021 River Rock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5021 River Rock Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
View This Homes' Floorplan In The Photo Gallery
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,653 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreem

(RLNE5755885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 River Rock Boulevard have any available units?
5021 River Rock Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 River Rock Boulevard have?
Some of 5021 River Rock Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 River Rock Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5021 River Rock Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 River Rock Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5021 River Rock Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5021 River Rock Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5021 River Rock Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5021 River Rock Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 River Rock Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 River Rock Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5021 River Rock Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5021 River Rock Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5021 River Rock Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 River Rock Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5021 River Rock Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

