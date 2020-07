Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Please excuse our mess while this make ready is still in progress. Don't miss out on this charming 2 bed 1 bath in west Fort Worth. This home features fresh paint and vinyl plank flooring throughout. The spacious backyard includes a covered deck that is perfect for relaxation or entertaining. Hurry because this one won't last long!