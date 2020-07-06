Amenities

5017 Birchman Ave. Available 01/31/19 Birchman Place Townhomes! Now Leasing! - Exceptional one bedroom with one bath completely renovated with new windows,new flooring, decorative paint, fireplace with mantel and spacious floorplan, large walk-in closet, two inch blinds, full size washer and dryer connections. Kitchen includes new concrete counters, refrigerator, stove and microwave with spacious pantry. One covered parking space included. Small community includes limited access gates and community pool. Great location to Camp Bowie and minutes from 7th street and downtown.



