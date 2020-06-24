All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5012 Bedfordshire Dr

5012 Bedfordshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Bedfordshire Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
volleyball court
5012 Bedfordshire Dr Available 04/19/19 "Fort Worth Texas Homes For Rent" Lake Worth ISD - Beautiful 3/2/2 Home in Lake Worth ISD. Open concept kitchen with black appliances. Wood burning fireplace. Split master bedroom with large walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Covered patio
Community features include 2 pools, playground, volleyball and jogging trails!

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE4737880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 Bedfordshire Dr have any available units?
5012 Bedfordshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 Bedfordshire Dr have?
Some of 5012 Bedfordshire Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 Bedfordshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5012 Bedfordshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 Bedfordshire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5012 Bedfordshire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5012 Bedfordshire Dr offer parking?
No, 5012 Bedfordshire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5012 Bedfordshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5012 Bedfordshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 Bedfordshire Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5012 Bedfordshire Dr has a pool.
Does 5012 Bedfordshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 5012 Bedfordshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 Bedfordshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5012 Bedfordshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

