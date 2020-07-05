All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:17 AM

501 Prairie Gulch Drive

501 Prairie Gulch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Prairie Gulch Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Prairie Gulch Drive have any available units?
501 Prairie Gulch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Prairie Gulch Drive have?
Some of 501 Prairie Gulch Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Prairie Gulch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Prairie Gulch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Prairie Gulch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 501 Prairie Gulch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 501 Prairie Gulch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 501 Prairie Gulch Drive offers parking.
Does 501 Prairie Gulch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Prairie Gulch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Prairie Gulch Drive have a pool?
No, 501 Prairie Gulch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 Prairie Gulch Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Prairie Gulch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Prairie Gulch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Prairie Gulch Drive has units with dishwashers.

