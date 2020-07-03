All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5008 Odeum Court

5008 Odeum Court · No Longer Available
Location

5008 Odeum Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Odeum Court have any available units?
5008 Odeum Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 Odeum Court have?
Some of 5008 Odeum Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Odeum Court currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Odeum Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Odeum Court pet-friendly?
No, 5008 Odeum Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5008 Odeum Court offer parking?
Yes, 5008 Odeum Court offers parking.
Does 5008 Odeum Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 Odeum Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Odeum Court have a pool?
No, 5008 Odeum Court does not have a pool.
Does 5008 Odeum Court have accessible units?
No, 5008 Odeum Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Odeum Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 Odeum Court has units with dishwashers.

