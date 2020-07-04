All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:07 PM

5008 Gilbert Dr

5008 Gilbert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5008 Gilbert Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hard surface flooring throughout and kitchen has granite counters. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=3HwzoCecLz&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Gilbert Dr have any available units?
5008 Gilbert Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5008 Gilbert Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Gilbert Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Gilbert Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 Gilbert Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5008 Gilbert Dr offer parking?
No, 5008 Gilbert Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5008 Gilbert Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 Gilbert Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Gilbert Dr have a pool?
No, 5008 Gilbert Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5008 Gilbert Dr have accessible units?
No, 5008 Gilbert Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Gilbert Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5008 Gilbert Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5008 Gilbert Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5008 Gilbert Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

