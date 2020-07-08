All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:44 AM

5008 Emerald Lake Drive

5008 Emerald Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5008 Emerald Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76103
White Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home features ceramic tile flooring, two living areas, and fenced backyard. Features include, fireplace with gas logs, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceiling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Emerald Lake Drive have any available units?
5008 Emerald Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 Emerald Lake Drive have?
Some of 5008 Emerald Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Emerald Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Emerald Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Emerald Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5008 Emerald Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5008 Emerald Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5008 Emerald Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 5008 Emerald Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 Emerald Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Emerald Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 5008 Emerald Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5008 Emerald Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 5008 Emerald Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Emerald Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 Emerald Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

