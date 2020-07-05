All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5005 Royal Burgess Drive

5005 Royal Burgess Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5005 Royal Burgess Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,256 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Royal Burgess Drive have any available units?
5005 Royal Burgess Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Royal Burgess Drive have?
Some of 5005 Royal Burgess Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Royal Burgess Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Royal Burgess Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Royal Burgess Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5005 Royal Burgess Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5005 Royal Burgess Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Royal Burgess Drive offers parking.
Does 5005 Royal Burgess Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Royal Burgess Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Royal Burgess Drive have a pool?
No, 5005 Royal Burgess Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Royal Burgess Drive have accessible units?
No, 5005 Royal Burgess Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Royal Burgess Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5005 Royal Burgess Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

