5004 Inverness Ave
Last updated September 13 2019 at 6:16 PM

5004 Inverness Ave

5004 Inverness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5004 Inverness Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. New Flooring throughout. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Gu5eRTzfcw&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Inverness Ave have any available units?
5004 Inverness Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5004 Inverness Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Inverness Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Inverness Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Inverness Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5004 Inverness Ave offer parking?
No, 5004 Inverness Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5004 Inverness Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Inverness Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Inverness Ave have a pool?
No, 5004 Inverness Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Inverness Ave have accessible units?
No, 5004 Inverness Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Inverness Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 Inverness Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5004 Inverness Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5004 Inverness Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

