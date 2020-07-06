All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 21 2019 at 12:23 AM

500 Harrold Street

500 Harrold St · No Longer Available
Location

500 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Want a view of Downtown Fort Worth! The Flats at Alta Leftbank Luxury Townhomes, premier location on Fort Worth's vibrant and trendy West 7th Street. Absolutely amazing two story townhomes with roof top decks that have a fabulous view of downtown! Features include oak hardwood flooring, tailored carpeting in bedrooms, two car private entry garages, rooftop terraces, overlooking the Trinity and Downtown Fort Worth. Kitchen outlined with stainless steel Jen-Air Appliances with gas cooktop ranges and wall ovens, wine chiller, front loading washer and dryer included, under cabinet lighting, custom cabinetry with glass front doors, granite counter tops with glass tile backsplashes. Bluetooth Surround Systems.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Harrold Street have any available units?
500 Harrold Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Harrold Street have?
Some of 500 Harrold Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Harrold Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 Harrold Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Harrold Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 Harrold Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 500 Harrold Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 Harrold Street offers parking.
Does 500 Harrold Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Harrold Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Harrold Street have a pool?
Yes, 500 Harrold Street has a pool.
Does 500 Harrold Street have accessible units?
No, 500 Harrold Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Harrold Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Harrold Street has units with dishwashers.

