500 Harrold Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Want a view of Downtown Fort Worth! The Flats at Alta Leftbank Luxury Townhomes, premier location on Fort Worth's vibrant and trendy West 7th Street. Absolutely amazing two story townhomes with roof top decks that have a fabulous view of downtown! Features include oak hardwood flooring, tailored carpeting in bedrooms, two car private entry garages, rooftop terraces, overlooking the Trinity and Downtown Fort Worth. Kitchen outlined with stainless steel Jen-Air Appliances with gas cooktop ranges and wall ovens, wine chiller, front loading washer and dryer included, under cabinet lighting, custom cabinetry with glass front doors, granite counter tops with glass tile backsplashes. Bluetooth Surround Systems.