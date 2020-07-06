Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 500 E Loop 820.
500 E Loop 820
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM
1 of 7
500 E Loop 820
500 East Loop 820 Service Road West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
500 East Loop 820 Service Road West, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodhaven
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
500 Flats - Property Id: 229111
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229111
Property Id 229111
(RLNE5585878)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 E Loop 820 have any available units?
500 E Loop 820 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 500 E Loop 820 have?
Some of 500 E Loop 820's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 500 E Loop 820 currently offering any rent specials?
500 E Loop 820 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 E Loop 820 pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 E Loop 820 is pet friendly.
Does 500 E Loop 820 offer parking?
No, 500 E Loop 820 does not offer parking.
Does 500 E Loop 820 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 E Loop 820 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 E Loop 820 have a pool?
No, 500 E Loop 820 does not have a pool.
Does 500 E Loop 820 have accessible units?
No, 500 E Loop 820 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 E Loop 820 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 E Loop 820 has units with dishwashers.
