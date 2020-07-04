All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:33 AM

4986 Willie St

4986 Willie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4986 Willie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed, 2 bath home has it all. Beautiful kitchen, central AC and Heat, Electric high efficiency water heater. Carpet in all the bedroom. High efficiency windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4986 Willie St have any available units?
4986 Willie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4986 Willie St have?
Some of 4986 Willie St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4986 Willie St currently offering any rent specials?
4986 Willie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4986 Willie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4986 Willie St is pet friendly.
Does 4986 Willie St offer parking?
No, 4986 Willie St does not offer parking.
Does 4986 Willie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4986 Willie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4986 Willie St have a pool?
No, 4986 Willie St does not have a pool.
Does 4986 Willie St have accessible units?
No, 4986 Willie St does not have accessible units.
Does 4986 Willie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4986 Willie St does not have units with dishwashers.

